Ex-Newnan minister gets 20-year sentences for explicit child videos

The Brief A former family minister at a Newnan church will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of children. Investigators discovered multiple videos on electronic devices belonging to James Morgan Gravley that depicted children involved in sexual activity. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sparked the initial investigation by Coweta County authorities in April 2024.



A former minister in Newnan received multiple 20-year prison sentences for the sexual exploitation of children after investigators discovered illicit videos on his electronic devices.

What we know:

James Morgan Gravley pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children in Coweta County Court on April 27. A judge handed down multiple 20-year prison sentences for each count, and he is required to serve 10 years.

The investigation was launched by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities arrested Gravley after finding multiple videos depicting child sexual activity.

The backstory:

Gravley was initially arrested on two counts in April 2024. At the time of his arrest, jail records indicated he was married with three children and was employed as a minister to families at a Newnan church.

Investigators said at the time that the church was not involved in his online activities and no children at the church were suspected of being harmed.