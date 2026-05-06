Decatur man could face death penalty in postal worker killing

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The Brief Nahjel Malik Williams, 24, was indicted on federal murder charges for the shooting death of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Decatur. Dequavious Graves was delivering mail on Feb. 12 when he was shot in what prosecutors call a premeditated act. Williams was already wanted for a separate 2024 killing in Atlanta at the time of the mail carrier's death.



A 24-year-old man faces the possibility of life in prison after a federal grand jury indicted him for the murder of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Decatur.

What we know:

Nahjel Malik Williams, 24, of Decatur, faces a two-count indictment charging him with first-degree murder of a federal employee and discharging a firearm in relation to the death of Dequavious Graves on Feb. 12.

If convicted, Williams could be sentenced to life in prison or face the death penalty, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney General will make the final decision on whether to seek the death penalty in this case.

Williams is currently in local custody while he awaits his arraignment on these federal charges.

The backstory:

Graves, 31, was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Oxford Drive near Flat Shoals Road just before 7 p.m. while performing his job. Federal prosecutors allege the killing of the letter carrier was planned in advance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dequavious Graves, a 31-year-old USPS mail carrier and music producer, is remembered by his family after being fatally shot while on duty in Decatur on Feb. 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

At the time Graves was killed, Williams was already wanted for a different murder involving a 2024 shooting at the WestMar Student Lofts in Midtown Atlanta.

Nahjel Williams booking photo from his arrest in connection with a murder at the WestMar Student Lofts in August 2024. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Williams has an extensive arrest history in both Cobb and Fulton counties.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific evidence they have that leads them to believe the murder was premeditated. It is also not yet clear if Williams and Graves knew each other before the shooting took place.

What they're saying:

"The murder of Dequavious Graves, a letter carrier dedicated to his public duty, friends, and family, was a senseless crime and a horrible tragedy," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Hertzberg added that anyone who harms letter carriers during their work "will be brought to justice in federal court."

Rodney M. Hopkins, inspector in charge of the Atlanta Division, stated that the arrest shows the dedication of postal inspectors and law enforcement partners.

"With these charges, we hope to bring forth a sense of justice for Mr. Graves and his family," Hopkins said.

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