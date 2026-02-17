Family of postal worker killed in DeKalb County: 'I can’t believe it. I’m dazed'

The Brief Dequavious Graves, 31, was shot and killed while delivering mail in Decatur. Neither the killer nor the motive is known. Federal officials are offering a $250,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.



A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was gunned down as he delivered mail in Decatur last week.

‘The thought of him not coming home’

What they're saying:

Shannon Graves knew something was wrong when staff from Grady Memorial Hospital called her last Thursday night.

"I was saying, ‘Oh my God, my child was in an accident, let me get there, let me get there,’" she said.

When she arrived, hospital staff gave her the heartbreaking news that her only son, 31-year-old Dequavious Graves, had died after being shot. Graves was a United States Postal Service mail carrier; federal officials report the crime happened while he was on the job.

"Just the thought of him not coming home that day, me not speaking to him, that’s what hurts the most," Shannon said.

Deadly Oxford Drive shooting

What we know:

Dequavious Graves was delivering mail in the 2700 block of Oxford Drive near Flat Shoals Road when he was shot just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Graves had been employed with the postal service for three years when he was killed.

‘We made a lot of music videos’

Dig deeper:

While the 31-year-old spent three years with USPS, he also had a huge love for producing music.

"We went all the way to Birthday Bash, we made a lot of music videos and stuff like that," said Nosakhere Andrews, the victim’s cousin.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Dequavious Graves, a 31-year-old USPS mail carrier and music producer, is remembered by his family after being fatally shot while on duty in Decatur on Feb. 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Andrews said news of Dequavious’ death was devastating.

"I can’t believe it. I’m dazed," he said. "It makes me dizzy thinking about it. I see his face flashing."

Manhunt for gunman

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday evening, it’s unknown who killed him and why.

They are offering a $250,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

Reward being offered

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Graves’ murder is urged to submit tips by calling USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and stating "law enforcement." Please reference Case No. 4668511-WPV. Evidence can also be submitted here. Evidence Request from US Postal Inspection Service