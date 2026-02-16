USPS mail carrier killed in Decatur: Federal investigators offer reward in case

The Brief A $250,000 reward is being offered for information after a postal service employee was murdered in Decatur while delivering mail. Postal worker Dequavious Graves was fatally shot in the 2700 block of Oxford Drive on Feb. 12. Authorities have not released a motive for the killing.



Federal investigators are offering a $250,000 reward for information following the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old U.S. Postal Service letter carrier as he delivered mail in Decatur last week.

What we know:

Dequavious Graves was delivering mail in the 2700 block of Oxford Drive near Flat Shoals Road when he was shot just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Graves had been employed with the postal service for three years when he was killed.

Investigators are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Graves’ murder is urged to submit tips by calling USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will be providing counseling services to our employees at the Wesley Chapel Post Office as the investigation into the incident continues," the postal service said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released a possible motive for the shooting or suspect details.