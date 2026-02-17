Authorities arrest person of interest in killing of USPS carrier

article

The Brief Federal agents are serving a search warrant Tuesday night in the same neighborhood a USPS worker was killed last week. Authorities have arrested a person of interest in connection with the death of Dequavious Graves. Graves was gunned down while delivering mail in Decatur on Feb. 12.



Law enforcement has arrested a person of interest in connection with the death of a USPS carrier killed while delivering mail in Decatur last week, authorities confirmed.

What we know:

Authorities arrested an unidentified person of interest in the killing of Dequavious Graves, 31. The suspect was arrested in Atlanta; however, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies searched a home on Oxford Drive on Tuesday night, which is connected to the suspect.

Inspector White with the United States Postal Inspection Service said Atlanta police also wanted the person of interest for a murder in the city. That person was apprehended on an outstanding APD warrant.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Federal authorities execute a search at a home in Decatur in connection with the death of a USPS worker killed on February 17, 2026.

The backstory:

Graves was gunned down on Feb. 12 in the 2700 block of Oxford Drive near Flat Shoals Road just before 7 p.m. while delivering mail.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dequavious Graves, a 31-year-old USPS mail carrier and music producer, is remembered by his family after being fatally shot while on duty in Decatur on Feb. 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What we don't know:

Further details of the warrant have not yet been provided. Authorities have not identified the person of interest or when they were arrested.

