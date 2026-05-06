Atlanta artist 'Jayy Wick' arrested for shooting at Florida beach

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The Brief A performer known as "Jayy Wick" was arrested in metro Atlanta in connection with a shooting at a Florida beach. Investigators said 26-year-old Donald Anderson allegedly shot an 18-year-old man multiple times in Panama City Beach. Authorities said Anderson later performed at a nightclub after the shooting before being taken into custody.



A performer known as "Jayy Wick" has been arrested in metro Atlanta in connection with a shooting that critically injured an 18-year-old man at a Florida beach, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Donald Anderson, who faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

What we know:

Deputies said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. April 25 at Beach Access 83 in Panama City Beach. When deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said eyewitnesses identified Anderson as the person who fired multiple shots at the victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anderson fled the scene after the shooting and later performed on stage at Vibez Night Club in Panama City. Deputies said he was in the area for "229 Takeover Weekend."

During the investigation, a security guard associated with Anderson told deputies he heard the gunfire, located the victim and moved him closer to the pavement from the beach area.

Investigators later obtained an arrest warrant and traveled to metro Atlanta on May 4 to conduct surveillance and interviews.

Authorities arrested Anderson on May 5 without incident with assistance from United States Marshals Service, Atlanta Police Department, Clayton County police and Panama City Beach police.

Investigators said a firearm was recovered from Anderson during the arrest.

What's next:

Anderson is expected to be extradited to Florida. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue interviewing witnesses.

If convicted, Anderson faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison and up to life imprisonment.

"We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County," Sheriff Tommy Ford said. "It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable."