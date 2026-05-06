DDS denies 'systemic failure' in suspended Hall sheriff arrest

The Brief The Georgia Department of Driver Services is firing back at claims made by suspended Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch regarding his recent arrest. Couch's legal team blamed a "systemic failure" at the department for his arrest for driving outside permit conditions, but DDS says the restrictions were clearly printed on his license. The state agency clarified that limited permits are strictly for essential travel, such as work or medical care, and apply to all citizens regardless of their profession.



The Georgia Department of Driver Services has labeled claims made by suspended Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch regarding his limited permit status as false.

What we know:

Couch was arrested Monday in Dawson County after a deputy reported seeing him swerve. His charges include failure to maintain a lane and driving outside the conditions of his limited permit. In a statement to FOX 5, Couch's attorney claimed the charge related to the permit was due to a "systemic failure" at the DDS.

However, DDS officials said there was no failure and that the conditions were clearly written on the permit provided to Couch. Officials told FOX 5 that a permanent laminated card was mailed to Couch's home address, specifically stating the holder can only drive for duties such as employment, medical care, school, or court-ordered obligations.

The backstory:

Couch was originally arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with driving under the influence after his blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.212%. Following that incident, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Couch for two months – with him currently slated to return to the job in mid-May.

What they're saying:

Read the full statement from DDS below:

"There has been no "systemic failure" within the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) with the handling of Sheriff Couch’s driver’s license status.

A Department of Driver Services Limited Permit is just that – limited. It is issued to a customer whose license is suspended to enable them to drive to work, school or for medical treatment. The law applies to all limited permit holders regardless of their profession or circumstances. Customers, including law enforcement officers, and attorneys are informed of these restrictions through the law and acknowledgement on the permit application.

The temporary-paper Limited Permit that he was issued in person lists the restrictions in detail: Driving to/from and duties of employment, medical care/prescriptions, school/college, alcohol drug treatment, driver education, driver improvement, court, probation, community service, and transporting unlicensed immediate family members for work/school/medical/prescriptions.

The permanent laminated card that was mailed to his home address was titled Limited Permit with Restriction Codes on the front of the card with the explanation of what they represent printed on the back of the license.

I hope this clears up any confusion about Georgia’s Limited Permit process."