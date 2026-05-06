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Gwinnett police investigate fatal shooting at Duluth hotel

By
Published  May 6, 2026 3:30pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Gwinnett police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Venture Parkway tied to an alleged domestic dispute on May 5, 2026. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department) 

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday during a domestic dispute at a Duluth hotel.
    • Officers found 49-year-old Ephrim Forbes dead inside a room at the Courtyard by Marriott on Venture Parkway.
    • Everyone involved stayed at the hotel to speak with investigators, and police say there is no current danger to the public.

DULUTH, Ga. - Gwinnett police officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday during an alleged domestic dispute at a Duluth hotel. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Venture Parkway in response to a person shot, police said. 

When they arrived, there were several people inside the hotel room, including the victim, 49-year-old Ephrim Forbes.

Forbes was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Everyone involved in the incident reportedly remained on the scene to speak with investigators. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the case. 

"There are no outstanding persons related to this case, and there is no danger to the public," Gwinnett police said in a statement. 

What we don't know:

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting or the nature of the domestic dispute. It is also unknown if any charges will be filed against the people who were inside the room.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300. To stay anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit the Stop Crime ATL website.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

Gwinnett CountyDuluthCrime and Public SafetyNews