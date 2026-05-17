Georgia primary election: Voters head to polls Tuesday

The Brief Georgia voters are getting ready to cast ballots in a major primary election this Tuesday to choose party nominees for powerful statewide seats. State data shows more than 550,000 citizens already participated in early voting, representing over 7% of all active voters in Georgia. Polling sites across the state will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday as election officials urge voters to verify their polling locations.



Georgia voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a highly competitive primary election that features several races for top state offices.

What we know:

The Georgia Secretary of State's office reported that more than 550,000 people have already cast early ballots in the state. This early turnout represents more than 7% of the state's 7 million active voters, with Democrats seeing a higher early turnout by more than 50,000 votes over Republicans.

Several of the most powerful positions in the state are completely open because there is no incumbent running in the race.

Gov. Brian Kemp is limited by terms, leaving his seat open, while Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is running for that office alongside former Atlanta Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In the Senate race, three Republicans are competing for the chance to challenge Sen. John Ossoff, who faces no Democratic challengers. Other major offices on the ballot include attorney general, agricultural commissioner, and insurance and fire safety commissioner.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear how total voter turnout on Tuesday will compare to early voting numbers or if election day will alter the current turnout balance between political parties. Officials have not yet indicated how quickly final ballot counting will be completed after polling places close for the evening.

What they're saying:

"The thing that we really want to do is help elect enough women and men who are Democrats to flip at least one chamber of the House or Senate," Melita Easters of the Georgia Gang said.

"We want to see a big turnout for Republicans on the day of Tuesday so that we can even that number out, because we know that it's it's about a 50-50 state," Martha Zoller of the Georgia Gang said.

What you can do:

Polling sites will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters are being asked to double-check their polling site locations and look over a sample ballot before arriving to make sure they are prepared.