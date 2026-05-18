Salem High in Rockdale County evacuated during threat investigation

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The Brief Deputies responded to Salem High School after reports of a safety threat. Students were evacuated from the school as a precaution while authorities searched the campus. Officials said all students are safe and have been moved to another staging area.



Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputies responded early Monday afternoon to Salem High School following reports of a safety threat at the school.

What we know:

Authorities said the campus was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while deputies searched the school and investigated the incident.

Officials said all students are safe and were relocated to another staging area during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office described the situation as an active investigation and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

What's next:

School officials are expected to send updates and additional information directly to parents.

The school was also evacuated in late April after a reported safety threat. There was no threat found at that time.

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