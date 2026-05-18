Georgia candidates making final campaign stops Monday

The Brief Candidates across Georgia made final campaign stops Monday ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections. Gov. Brian Kemp appeared in Cobb County to support Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley. New polling suggests both the GOP races for governor and U.S. Senate could end in runoff elections.



Georgia candidates spent Monday making final campaign pushes across the state ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections, with several closely watched races expected to shape the political landscape heading into November.

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What we know:

One of the biggest battlegrounds remains the Republican race for U.S. Senate, where candidates are competing for the chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the general election.

Gov. Brian Kemp appeared Monday at the West Cobb Diner in Marietta to publicly support Republican Senate candidate Derek Dooley. Kemp said Republicans are focused on reclaiming the Senate seat Democrats narrowly won six years ago.

Dooley is facing competition from Republican Congressman Mike Collins and Congressman Buddy Carter, both of whom have worked to appeal to conservative voters. Former President Donald Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the Senate race.

Meanwhile, the Republican race for governor has also intensified. Trump has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, while businessman Rick Jackson has poured millions of dollars into campaign advertising and statewide outreach efforts. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr are also competing in the crowded field.

On the Democratic side, several candidates are vying for the party’s nomination for governor, including former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and state Sen. Jason Esteves.

New polling from InsiderAdvantage suggests the Republican races for governor and U.S. Senate remain tight and could both head to runoff elections later in June.

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