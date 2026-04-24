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Salem High School evacuated due to safety threat, sheriff's office says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 24, 2026 11:41am EDT
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Rockdale County high school evacuates due to safety threat

Rockdale County high school evacuates due to safety threat

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating Salem High School in reference to a safety threat. Out an abundance of precaution the school was evacuated while deputies investigate this incident. This is a developing story.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Salem High School in Rockdale County has been evacuated due to a safety threat, according to Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The students are safe and were relocated to another area while the sheriff's office investigates the threat.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any other information at this time because this is an active investigation.

The school is sending messages to parents with further information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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The Source

  • Information provided by Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. 

Rockdale CountyNews