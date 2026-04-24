Salem High School evacuated due to safety threat, sheriff's office says

Salem High School in Rockdale County has been evacuated due to a safety threat, according to Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The students are safe and were relocated to another area while the sheriff's office investigates the threat.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any other information at this time because this is an active investigation.

The school is sending messages to parents with further information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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