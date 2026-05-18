Stonecrest residents caught on Interstate 85 face child sex crime charges

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Guiseppe Tanasie and Francisca Istraila in Hart County for sexual exploitation of children. The Stonecrest couple was caught on Interstate 85 northbound on Friday while traveling from DeKalb County toward a destination in Virginia. Investigators began tracking the pair after receiving a cyber tip regarding the online production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested two DeKalb County residents on Friday in Hart County following a computer crimes investigation into the online trade of child sexual abuse material.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 20-year-old Guiseppe Tanasie and 23-year-old Francisca Istraila, both of Stonecrest. Authorities charged both individuals with sexual exploitation of children, according to the GBI.

The agency's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began investigating after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. With help from the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, agents stopped the pair on Friday on Interstate 85 northbound just before the South Carolina state line as they traveled from their home to Virginia. Tanasie and Istraila were booked into the Hart County jail.

Ongoing child exploitation case

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific details regarding the child sexual abuse material or the identities of any victims involved. It remains unclear what specific destination the two suspects were traveling to in Virginia or if they face additional charges in other jurisdictions.

Internet crimes task force

The backstory:

This arrest is tied to a broader operation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to stop the online trade of child sexual abuse material. The U.S. Department of Justice created the program to combat online predators targeting teenagers and children as internet use increases.

Reporting online predators

What you can do:

Anyone with information about child exploitation cases can call the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. You can also file an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI website, or submitting a report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at Cybertipline.org.