2 former Snellville daycare employees accused of abusing toddler

The Brief Police issued arrest warrants for two employees at KoolKids Academy in Snellville following an investigation into video evidence of a child being struck and bitten. Theresa Blackwood faces charges of simple battery and second-degree cruelty to children, while Trejah Cross faces a charge of simple battery. State caseworkers from the Department of Family and Children Services went to the home of the abused child's mother to notify her of the incident.



Police have issued arrest warrants for two former employees at a Snellville daycare following an investigation into the alleged abuse of a young boy.

The investigation into KoolKids Academy began after a video surfaced, appearing to show the child being struck and bitten inside the facility.

What we know:

According to a Snellville police report, Theresa Blackwood faces charges of simple battery and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Trejah Cross also faces a charge of simple battery.

Police stated that warrants are currently out for the arrest of both individuals.

The investigation centers on video evidence from inside the daycare facility.

In the first video, an employee appears to bite the young boy before he walks away. In a second video, it appears another employee hits the child while he is crying.

What they're saying:

The victim's mother, Tykara Whitehead, said her son, Mayzyn Woodard, is not even 2 years old and has been attending KoolKids Academy for the last few months.

Whitehead noted that her son's behavior started to change about a week before she learned of the investigation.

"He started crying every day for the last week I was dropping him off, and I was like, ' Hm, maybe he wants to stay home more," Whitehead said.

Whitehead said she used to trust the daycare until state caseworkers knocked on her door late at night.

"DFCS [Department of Family and Children Services] came to my house at 10 at night asking if I was informed there was an incident at the daycare, and I said no," Whitehead said. "They said the staff member had bitten my child."

After reviewing the footage of her son being bitten and struck by the workers, Whitehead expressed disbelief over the treatment of her child.

"Him sitting there crying, hurt with his head down and getting hit in the head, that's just very disturbing," Whitehead said. "Very shocked and hurt, and like, confused, has this been happening?"

With active warrants for the two former employees, Whitehead said she wants them to be held accountable for their actions.

"That makes me feel good, I know at this point, hopefully it sticks on their record, hopefully they won't be able to be around any other children," Whitehead said.

Whitehead offered other parents advice to remain vigilant.

"Listen to the signs of your baby if their attitude changes," Whitehead said.

The other side:

FOX 5 spoke to an employee at the daycare who said the two employees involved have been fired.

What we don't know:

The exact date of the alleged abuse and whether police are searching for additional victims is unknown.