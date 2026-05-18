Video shows 10-foot alligator removed from Jekyll Island resort

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The Brief The Georgia Department of Public Safety shared a video of state troopers removing a massive alligator from a Jekyll Island hotel. State troopers discovered the 10- to 11-foot reptile hanging out underneath a vehicle before safely wrangling and removing it. Wildlife officials noted that Jekyll Island is home to hundreds of alligators that occasionally venture out of freshwater ponds onto land.



It is not something Georgia deals with every day. A gator got a little too comfortable at Jekyll Island resort over the weekend.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted video to its Facebook page of the encounter Saturday morning at a Jekyll Island hotel. State troopers found the 10- to 11-foot alligator hanging out under a car. The troopers were able to wrangle and remove the reptile.

What they're saying:

In the online post, law enforcement officials joked that "apparently even the gators are booking beach vacations now."

"We’d just like to remind everyone that this is Georgia State Patrol… not Florida Highway Patrol. Unfortunately, the alligator on Jekyll Island did not get the memo," the post read in part.

Dig deeper:

Jekyll Island has between 125 and 600 gators and while they primarily stick to the freshwater ponds, they will often venture onto land and have even been found swimming offshore along the beach in the past.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown where authorities relocated the alligator after it was removed from underneath the vehicle. Officials did not disclose the exact name of the Jekyll Island hotel where the encounter took place. It is also unclear how long the alligator had been hanging out under the car before state troopers arrived at the scene.