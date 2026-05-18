Man dead after Monday night shooting in southwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A fatal shooting near the intersection of Lisbon Drive SW and Caspian Street SW has sparked a southwest Atlanta homicide investigation after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on May 18, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. Officers responding to a 911 call about gunfire found a man who had been shot multiple times. Investigators spent the night searching the Lisbon Drive SW scene for witnesses, evidence and doorbell camera footage.



A deadly shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday is being investigated as a homicide.

What we know:

It happened around 7:42 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lisbon Drive SW near Casplan Street SW after a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a man who had been shot several times. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Atlanta Police Department homicide investigators spent Monday night searching the scene for evidence, speaking to witnesses and reviewing doorbell cameras.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity or age of the man who was killed.

Police have not shared any details regarding potential suspects, a motive for the gunfire or whether any arrests have been made.