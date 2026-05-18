Man dies after shooting and crash on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

The Brief Atlanta police officers are investigating after a man died following a shooting and subsequent vehicle crash on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. Medics took the wounded man by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Homicide investigators believe the initial shooting may have taken place blocks away from where the vehicle came to a rest. Police closed down Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW between Vine Street NW and Walnut Street NW.



Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting on Monday night after a man driving a vehicle crashed on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW and was found with a gunshot wound.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded around 7:41 p.m. Monday to a report of a single-vehicle accident near 607 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW.

When they arrived, officers discovered that a man inside the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the man may have been shot near the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW before the vehicle came to a stop at the crash site.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died has not been released by authorities. It is also unknown what type of vehicle he was driving, if any suspects have been identified, or what motivated the shooting.