2 Rockdale deputies arrested: 1 accused of excessive force

The Brief Two employees with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office were arrested Monday following separate criminal allegations. One jail detention deputy was fired and faces charges of aggravated assault and battery for allegedly using excessive force on an inmate. A second certified deputy is on administrative leave after being charged with peeping tom and eavesdropping.



Two Rockdale County sheriff's employees face criminal charges and remain held in an outside jail facility during separate misconduct investigations.

What we know:

Two Rockdale County Sheriff's Office employees were arrested Monday following separate criminal allegations, according to the agency.

One employee is a certified deputy who was involved in a domestic-related incident. That deputy is charged with peeping tom and eavesdropping and remains on administrative leave pending due process.

The other employee worked at the Rockdale County Jail and was terminated from the agency as a probationary employee. The former detention deputy is accused of using excessive force on an inmate and is charged with aggravated assault, battery, and violation of oath of office.

Both individuals are currently being housed at a different facility than the Rockdale County Jail.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not identify either deputy or provide additional details on what led to their arrests.

What they're saying:

"I want to be clear that when any of my staff are involved in any misconduct, whether it is violating the rights of an inmate or a violation of the law, they will be held accountable," Sheriff Eric J. Levett stated.

"I hold every one of my employees at a high level of accountability and their actions shall never tarnish the trust we have from the community we serve," Levett said. "Every case of misconduct by any employee of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will be investigated thoroughly, with transparency, and will be arrested and charged accordingly."