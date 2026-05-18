Fulton County Commission chair: Robb Pitts faces primary challengers

The Brief Incumbent leader Robb Pitts faces strong challenges from Marvin Arrington Jr. and Mo Ivory in the Democratic primary race for Fulton County Commission chair. All three Democratic candidates state that President Donald Trump poses a problem, but they disagree on who should lead the county to prevent a possible state election takeover. Political onlookers note strong early voting numbers and predict a runoff election, as fundraising totals show Pitts leading the field with $400,000.



Voters will have the final word in the highly contested Fulton County Commission chair race following months of political jabbing between the three Democratic candidates.

Fulton County election battle

What we know:

Long-time leader Robb Pitts is facing a fierce challenge from veteran Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. and newcomer Mo Ivory as they attempt to unseat the popular incumbent.

All three Democratic candidates agree that President Donald Trump is a problem, with Pitts stating, "We have a target on our back. He is coming for Fulton County, Georgia. He has made that crystal clear."

However, the candidates disagree on who is best suited to lead the state's largest county against a potential state election takeover.

Pitts argued for continuity, saying, "I would like to continue to lead Fulton County as I have led before," while Ivory countered that "Fulton County cannot afford more business as usual. New leadership in Fulton County is what we need, and it's here."

Expected primary runoff

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if any single candidate can secure more than 50% plus one of the vote to avoid a runoff election.

Georgia Gang panelist Tharon Johnson stated that there was a strong Democratic turnout during early voting, indicating high resident engagement, but he predicts a runoff is highly likely. Johnson noted that the voter breakdown in the area stands at about 45% African American, 40% white, and 15% other groups. Because all three Democratic candidates are African American, observers say the key to securing the runoff will depend on which candidate can successfully expand their base to win over white, Latino, and Asian voters.

Campaign fundraising totals

By the numbers:

Campaign finance details reveal that substantial money has been raised across the field, which analysts say is crucial to making the runoff.

Robb Pitts: The incumbent's campaign stated he has raised $400,000.

Mo Ivory: The newcomer reported raising $300,000 for her campaign.

Marvin Arrington Jr.: The veteran commissioner stated he has raised $250,000.

Eric Tatum: The lone Republican candidate in the race has raised $13,000, though observers do not expect him to do well in heavily Democratic Fulton County.