Atlanta airport security: Council approves private TSA study

The Brief The Atlanta City Council voted 11-1 to approve a feasibility study exploring a private security model at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Councilmember Byron D. Amos introduced the resolution following severe security staffing disruptions that happened during a federal funding lapse. The independent study will analyze potential impacts on airport operations, cost benefits and workforce protections for local employees.



The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution requesting a comprehensive study to evaluate switching Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport security operations from federal workers to private contractors.

The decision launches a formal assessment of the world's busiest airport joining the federal Screening Partnership Program.

Atlanta airport private security evaluation

What we know:

The Atlanta City Council voted 11-1 to direct the Department of Aviation to commission an independent feasibility study within 90 days. The study will analyze converting current Transportation Security Administration operations to a private screening model.

This federal program allows airports to use private contractors who must still meet federal security standards under federal oversight. The proposal comes after a February-March federal funding lapse caused 34 to 36 percent of local TSA officers to miss work, leading to multi-hour wait times and canceled flights.

Aviation funding and consultant selection

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which independent third-party consultant will be chosen to conduct the data-driven analysis.

During the council meeting, officials noted it is still an open question whether the Department of Aviation has already set aside specific dollars or identified a shortlist of experts to pull the report together.

Historical Screening Partnership Program metrics

By the numbers:

100 million : The minimum number of travelers processed annually at the world's busiest airport.

20 to 22 : The number of U.S. airports currently participating in the private contractor screening program, including San Francisco and Kansas City.

140 million to 240 million: The estimated range of dollars that TSA screening operations currently cost at the Atlanta airport each year.

Category X airport operational realities

The backstory:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is classified as a Category X public facility, representing the highest risk tier in the nation. No Category X airport has ever fully transitioned from federal screeners to a private model under the program.

Proponents point out that participating private airports avoided major disruptions during federal funding shutdowns because contractor payrolls rely on pre-existing federal contract obligations rather than annual congressional appropriations.

Local labor and political debate

The other side:

Councilmember Kelsey Bond voted against the resolution, citing deep concerns from local voters about the privatization of public sector jobs. Bond stated that privatization efforts align with controversial federal political agendas aimed at defunding public systems.

Bond argued that local leaders have a responsibility to stand back and defend the public sector and the union employees working at the facility.

Airport passenger lines and grandmothers

What they're saying:

"This feasibility study is only asking about what it would look like if we can better serve grandmothers standing in line all day long because our federal government can't get their act together to keep our TSA workers employed," Councilmember Byron D. Amos said.

Amos emphasized that the legislation protects local workers by giving current TSA employees the first right of refusal to transition into the contractor roles if a change is ever made.

Super Bowl and major events timeline

What's next:

The Department of Aviation has a 90-day window to deliver the final study, which places the evaluation period directly after FIFA World Cup events and during peak planning for the Super Bowl.

Once the report is complete, the findings will be presented in a public session so the city council can determine whether to apply for the federal program, run a limited pilot program or maintain the current federal system.