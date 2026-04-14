TSA agents in Georgia get utility relief during federal shutdown

The Brief The Georgia Public Service Commission approved an order protecting TSA agents from utility shutoffs during the partial government shutdown. The measure stops late fees and service disconnections for agents who verify their employment with the federal agency. Impacted workers must pay their past-due balances within 30 days after the shutdown ends and back pay is restored.



Federal transportation security agents living in Georgia won’t have to worry about their lights or heat being cut off as the partial government shutdown continues.

What we know:

A final order filed Tuesday ensures TSA agents in Georgia will not have their utility services cut off for nonpayment. The order also waives late fees for missed bills until the partial government shutdown ends.

Commissioner Tricia Pridemore introduced the motion during the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) administrative session on April 7, and it received unanimous approval. To qualify for the protection, agents must verify their employment with the TSA.

The order only applies to utilities regulated by the PSC, which includes investor-owned companies like Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light. While Georgia has various natural gas marketers, Atlanta Gas Light manages the infrastructure responsible for starting or stopping service.

What they're saying:

State officials say the move is a necessary safety net for those working without guaranteed pay.

"During the partial shutdown, many TSA agents are taking up second jobs driving Ubers and utilizing other gig-economy jobs just to make rent or mortgages and to put food on the table," Commissioner Pridemore said. "I’m hoping this order will give them one less thing to worry about."

Commission Chairman Jason Shaw praised the leadership behind the move, while Commissioner Peter Hubbard emphasized the importance of supporting families in crisis.

"They shouldn't have to worry about coming home to a dark house," Hubbard said. "When working families are hurting, this Commission can and should act together, regardless of party."

What's next:

While many agents received a paycheck recently, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned that future pay remains in limbo. Once the shutdown ends and back pay is fully restored, agents will have 30 days to pay off any past-due balances accrued during this period.