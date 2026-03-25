Calls grow to support Atlanta TSA workers amid shutdown

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The Brief TSA workers are going weeks without pay, with many struggling to afford basic needs like rent, food and transportation while continuing to report to work. Local leaders in metro Atlanta are urging businesses and community groups to step in with support, including food assistance, flexible payments and other relief. Lawmakers remain divided over how to fund TSA, prolonging the shutdown and leaving workers caught in the middle of the political standoff.



As a government shutdown stretches on, calls are growing for immediate help for Transportation Security Administration workers who have gone weeks without pay.

What they're saying:

Local leaders in metro Atlanta say many TSA officers are struggling to cover basic needs like rent, groceries and gas while continuing to show up for work at airports.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts is urging businesses, nonprofits and community groups to step in and offer support until federal funding is restored.

"Through no fault of their own, their lives have been turned upside down, and they risk losing everything," Pitts said.

He is encouraging organizations to provide assistance such as food aid, flexible payment options for housing and utilities, and childcare support for affected families.

GUIDANCE FOR HELPING TSA WORKERS

The City of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson have already stepped up to provide free meal vouchers, free parking and free MARTA transit passes for TSA employees in Atlanta.

Several organizations and churches, like the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, have also hosted food drives and collected gift cards.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta church offers help to TSA agents during partial shutdown

An organization named FurEver is also offering free pet food for TSA employees who may need it for their animals.

Additionally, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who is running for Congress in District 13, delivered bags of groceries to TSA workers last week.

The financial strain comes as TSA workers remain on the job despite missing paychecks, helping keep airport security lines moving during the busy travel season. Some travelers are already seeing longer wait times as staffing pressures grow.

FEDERAL EMPLOYEE EDUCATION & ASSISTANCE FUND

The situation is tied to an ongoing political standoff in Washington over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees TSA.

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Senate Republicans recently voted against a Democratic-led effort to advance funding for TSA workers. Democrats say the vote was about ensuring workers get paid, while Republicans argue it was a procedural move that bypassed the normal appropriations process.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has been among those pushing for immediate relief.

"They don’t ask us are we Democrats or Republicans. They keep us safe every single day," Warnock said. "Stop playing the games. Pay TSA workers now."

Other Democrats, including Sen. Patty Murray, say repeated efforts to pass short-term funding for TSA workers have been blocked, even as the shutdown continues to drag on.

Advocates say the situation highlights a broader issue — how essential workers are treated during funding lapses. Civil rights leader Bernice King noted that many TSA officers are still reporting to work while facing mounting bills and financial uncertainty.

As negotiations continue, there is still no clear timeline for when funding will be restored, leaving TSA workers caught in the middle and communities stepping in to help fill the gap.

Dig deeper:

According to Sen. Jon Ossoff, Senate Republicans have blocked TSA funding a total of 9 times in the last 3 weeks.

"Republicans have now blocked TSA funding nine times in three weeks. Donald Trump’s obstruction is denying TSA workers pay and creating havoc at airports. Republicans must stop blocking TSA funding immediately," Sen. Ossoff said.

March 5: Senate Republicans blocked a bill from Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) to fund TSA and other DHS agencies.

March 11: Senate Republicans blocked another bill from Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) to fund TSA and other DHS agencies.

March 12: Senate Republicans blocked a bill from Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) to pay TSA workers during ongoing negotiations.

March 18: Senate Republicans blocked a bill from Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) to pay TSA workers during ongoing negotiations.

March 19: Senate Republicans blocked a bill from Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) to pay TSA workers during ongoing negotiations.

March 19: Senate Republicans blocked a bill from Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) to fund TSA and other DHS agencies.

March 21: Senate Republicans voted against legislation to pay TSA workers during ongoing negotiations.

March 23: Senate Republicans blocked a bill from Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) to pay TSA workers during ongoing negotiations.

March 24: Senate Republicans blocked legislation to pay TSA workers during ongoing negotiations.