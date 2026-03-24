Delta temporarily ending long-standing perk for Congress members

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The Brief Delta has suspended its special service that allowed members of Congress to skip TSA security lines. The change comes as long airport lines continue to grow during the ongoing DHS shutdown and staffing shortages. The Atlanta-based airline says it is prioritizing customers and employees as resources become increasingly strained.



Delta Air Lines is temporarily ending a long-standing perk for members of Congress, as airport delays and staffing shortages continue to impact travelers nationwide.

What we know:

The Atlanta-based airline confirmed it has suspended its specialty service that allowed lawmakers to bypass regular TSA security lines, according to The Hill.

"Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta," a spokesperson said. "Next to safety, Delta’s no. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment."

Going forward, members of Congress will be treated like any other passenger, with access based on their SkyMiles status rather than their position.

Dig deeper:

The change comes as airports — including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — deal with long security lines tied to staffing shortages at the Transportation Security Administration. Officials have advised travelers to arrive at least four hours early as delays continue.

MOST RECENT STORY: Long lines ease slightly Tuesday at Atlanta airport after delays

The staffing issues stem from the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown, which has left many TSA workers without pay. Officials say hundreds of officers have already left the job, worsening the situation at airports across the country.

RELATED STORY: Metro Atlanta church offers help to TSA agents during partial shutdown

Delta CEO Ed Bastian recently joined other airline executives in urging Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement to ensure aviation workers are paid during shutdowns.

Meanwhile, federal officials warn travel disruptions could get worse if the funding stalemate continues, with some airports already closing checkpoints and considering additional changes.