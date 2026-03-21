Metro Atlanta church offers help to TSA agents during partial shutdown

The Brief New Birth Missionary Baptist Church appealed to TSA workers to come to its King’s Table food distribution. Some federal workers have now gone 36 days without a paycheck as the partial government shutdown continues to impact metro Atlanta families. The Stonecrest-based church served more than 1,000 families on Saturday morning, including dozens of TSA agents.



A Metro Atlanta church opened its regular food distribution this Saturday to provide relief for TSA agents and local families in need of help.

What we know:

TSA agents, who have been working without pay since Feb. 14, were invited to the "King's Table" food distribution at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest to receive groceries.

Volunteers filled cars with a variety of supplies intended to last families through the week. The supplies included fresh meat and produce, nonperishable food items, shelf-stable goods and water and bread.

Church leaders reported serving dozens of TSA workers alongside more than 1,000 families from the general community.

The outreach comes at a time when organizers say the "crisis is real" for many residents due to the combined pressure of the shutdown and rising costs for gas and food.

What they're saying:

"The TSA workers came through, and I tell you, they were so grateful. It was good for us to be able to help them," said Dr. Carla Stokes, Executive Pastor of Ministries and Outreach. "We see them when we go to the airport, and it was great to have them come to us today, so we could see them and help them out in their time of need."

Christopher Chalmus, one of the many who received food Saturday, emphasized the importance of community helping out.

"I got bananas, waters, bread, things I can use, me and my family can use," Chalmus said. "We need to help as many people as possible, no matter what their title is or label. Helping people and giving back to the community is what we need to stand for."

What's next:

As the partial government shutdown continues, New Birth leadership said they will remain ready to provide aid.

Click here for more information about the church's food distribution.