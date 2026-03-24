Long lines ease slightly Tuesday at Atlanta airport after delays

The Brief TSA staffing shortages led to widespread delays and hours-long security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Wait times improved Tuesday morning, with some travelers reporting about 30-minute waits, though lines remain long during peak hours. Increased law enforcement presence, including federal officers, has drawn both protests and support from travelers seeking faster security processing.



Long security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport showed signs of improvement Tuesday, though delays continue to impact travelers after days of disruptions tied to staffing shortages.

RELATED: ICE agents at Atlanta airport in supporting role

What we know:

Passengers reported shorter wait times compared to earlier in the week, with some saying it took about 30 minutes to reach the main security checkpoint — a significant improvement from the hours-long waits seen Monday. Still, lines remained long during peak morning travel hours.

The delays stem from shortages among Transportation Security Administration agents, which officials say contributed to backups at one of the world’s busiest airports.

What they're saying:

Travelers described confusion navigating the lines, especially when trying to determine the correct checkpoint.

"It was a lot of confusion trying to get to this point," one passenger said. "The second you get out of the car, you don’t know where to go and what to do."

To address the issue, additional law enforcement officers have been deployed at the airport, including Atlanta police and federal immigration officers. The increased presence follows direction from President Donald Trump to assist TSA operations.

The move prompted protests Monday afternoon outside the airport, where dozens gathered to oppose the presence of immigration enforcement officers. However, some travelers said they welcomed any help to improve security lines.

"To be safe, I’m glad they’re here," another passenger said.

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least four hours before their scheduled flights as delays continue.

Despite ongoing challenges, operations appeared to be moving more efficiently Tuesday morning, with lines steadily progressing as passengers made their way through security.