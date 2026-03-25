TSA wait times in Atlanta described as 'like a box of chocolates'

The Brief Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are facing unpredictable security wait times, with lines snaking out the doors during peak morning hours. The "crunch" is attributed to staffing shortages linked to the ongoing government shutdown, with TSA morale reportedly low as officers work without pay. In an effort to stabilize operations, federal agents from ICE and HSI have been deployed to assist with security, while officials advise passengers to arrive four hours early.



Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are facing a "like a box of chocolates" scenario this morning, as ongoing government shutdown complications turn security checkpoints into a gauntlet of unpredictable delays.

While lawmakers continue to negotiate on Capitol Hill, the practical fallout of the budget impasse is being felt acutely at one of the world's busiest travel hubs. Early Wednesday, security lines were seen snaking out of the building and around the corner. While some movement was reported later in the morning, the situation was described as "fluctuating."

What we know:

The primary cause of the congestion is a significant staffing shortage. TSA union representatives in Atlanta report that morale has plummeted as officers have been working without pay since mid-February. The financial strain has led to a reported 40% increase in "call-outs" as employees struggle to make ends meet.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta airport waits decrease although TSA morale reportedly low

"They do a great job... they’re more victims of things in high places than they are the problem," one traveler said of the security staff. "It’s stressful on us, the flying public. And again, the flying public does not deserve that."

In response to the mounting crisis, the White House has ordered the deployment of agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to various airports, including the one in Atlanta, to assist with security operations.

However, the extra boots on the ground have not yet eliminated the need for extreme caution. The airport’s official wait-time page was briefly shut down due to the volatility of the lines, and travelers are currently being advised to arrive at the terminal at least four hours before their scheduled departures.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

As the afternoon hours approach, officials expect a brief easing of the crowds, but warn that the "crunch" will likely return during peak periods until a resolution is reached in Washington.

What you can do:

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least four hours before their scheduled flights as delays continue.