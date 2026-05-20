Person struck by MARTA train in downtown Atlanta, service disrupted

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The Brief MARTA Police said a person was struck by a train early Wednesday morning at the Garnett Station in downtown Atlanta. Authorities said the individual reportedly jumped in front of the train around 4:43 a.m. Train service was disrupted between Five Points and Oakland City stations as police investigated the incident.



A person was struck by a MARTA train early Wednesday morning at the Garnett Station in downtown Atlanta, according to MARTA Police.

What we know:

Officials said officers were called to the station around 4:43 a.m. after reports that an individual had been hit by a train. When officers arrived, investigators determined the person had reportedly jumped in front of the train.

Emergency crews, including Atlanta Fire Rescue and EMS personnel, responded to the scene. MARTA Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit was also called in to assist with the investigation.

Authorities said the person’s condition was not immediately known after the incident.

Why you should care:

The incident caused service disruptions along the MARTA rail line. Officials established a bus bridge between Five Points Station and Oakland City Station while the investigation continued.

What's next:

MARTA Police said the investigation remains ongoing.