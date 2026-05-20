Metro Atlanta weather: Rain chances rise heading into holiday weekend

The Brief Storm chances are increasing across metro Atlanta as humid conditions settle in ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Forecasters expect scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms nearly every day through early next week. While isolated strong wind gusts and lightning are possible, widespread severe weather is not expected.



Metro Atlanta is heading into a wetter and more humid weather pattern that is expected to last through the Memorial Day weekend and into next week. The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says Wednesday marks the beginning of a transition to more summertime-like conditions, with increasing humidity and daily chances for afternoon thunderstorms.

Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman said residents will first notice the rising humidity levels before scattered storms begin developing later in the day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s Wednesday before settling into the low to mid-80s for the remainder of the extended forecast. Overnight lows are expected to stay in the 60s.

🌦️ Breakout forecast

🌤️ Wednesday: Warm and humid with isolated to scattered afternoon storms. High near 89.

⛈️ Thursday: 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

🌧️ Friday: Muggy with scattered storms possible throughout the afternoon and evening.



🌡️ Next week: Temperatures remain in the low to mid-80s with continued storm chances each afternoon.

A stalled cold front approaching from the northwest is expected to help trigger rounds of showers and thunderstorms across North Georgia, but the system is not expected to bring cooler or drier air behind it. Instead, it will keep the region locked into a pattern of scattered daily storms.

The storms are expected to be typical summertime thunderstorms, meaning many areas could stay dry for most of the day before brief downpours develop during the afternoon or evening hours. Some neighborhoods may see repeated storms while others are skipped entirely.

While isolated strong wind gusts and lightning are possible in some storms, meteorologists said the setup does not currently support widespread severe weather. Rain chances are expected to remain consistent at around 60% each day through at least Tuesday.