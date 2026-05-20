Private services to be held Wednedsay for Bobby Cox, Ted Turner

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The Brief Former Bobby Cox will be laid to rest during a private service Wednesday after his death earlier this month at age 84. Cox led the Atlanta Braves to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and a World Series championship in 1995. Media mogul Ted Turner will also be honored during a private service, with a public memorial planned for a later date.



Bobby Cox, the Hall of Fame manager who helped build one of baseball’s most dominant franchises, will be laid to rest Wednesday during a private service in Atlanta.

RELATED: Braves legend Bobby Cox passes away at age 84

What we know:

Cox died earlier this month at the age of 84. During his legendary tenure with the Atlanta Braves, he led the club to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the franchise’s memorable 1995 World Series championship.

Atlanta is also mourning the loss of media executive and philanthropist Ted Turner, who will also be honored during a private service Wednesday. Turner died at the age of 87.

RELATED: CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87

Turner transformed the media industry by creating CNN and became one of Atlanta’s most influential business figures through his ownership of the Braves, the Atlanta Hawks and the former Atlanta Thrashers. He also founded the Ted's Montana Grill restaurant chain.

What's next:

Officials said details about a public memorial service for Turner will be announced at a later date.