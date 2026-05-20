Private services to be held Wednedsay for Bobby Cox, Ted Turner
ATLANTA - Bobby Cox, the Hall of Fame manager who helped build one of baseball’s most dominant franchises, will be laid to rest Wednesday during a private service in Atlanta.
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What we know:
Cox died earlier this month at the age of 84. During his legendary tenure with the Atlanta Braves, he led the club to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the franchise’s memorable 1995 World Series championship.
Atlanta is also mourning the loss of media executive and philanthropist Ted Turner, who will also be honored during a private service Wednesday. Turner died at the age of 87.
RELATED: CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87
Turner transformed the media industry by creating CNN and became one of Atlanta’s most influential business figures through his ownership of the Braves, the Atlanta Hawks and the former Atlanta Thrashers. He also founded the Ted's Montana Grill restaurant chain.
What's next:
Officials said details about a public memorial service for Turner will be announced at a later date.