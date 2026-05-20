PAWS Atlanta uses 'wild tunes' to help shelter cats relax

The Brief PAWS Atlanta launched the Wild Tunes program, where volunteers play live music to help shelter cats relax and adjust to new experiences. Shelter staff say the calming environment may help improve animals’ chances of being adopted. The program, created by a Texas child after noticing music soothed his dog, is now active in 11 states with hundreds of volunteers.



PAWS Atlanta has launched a new program called Wild Tunes. Volunteers play live music inside the shelter’s cat cottage to help animals relax. The program was created by a nine-year-old boy in Texas.

What they're saying:

Organizers say calmer animals may have a better chance of being adopted.

Delaney Markham, a volunteer coordinator at PAWS Atlanta, says the experience benefits both animals and musicians.

"It's a really low-pressure and nice kind of way to play. I feel like it's a little less anxiety-provoking than playing for people, especially if you're wanting to practice an instrument or just kind of get more in tune with learning something new. And it's really fun to see how the cats react," she said.

"The older ones just want to come and sit with you. A lot of the kittens are just really interested in the strings and want to play, so it's really cute to see who does what," she added.

What we know:

The program officially launched at the shelter in April, and staff say they’re already noticing calmer behavior inside the room.

"Even just sitting in there playing, you can kind of sense the room get a little quieter, even with some of the kittens. They calm down a little bit, kind of move into nap time. So it seems like it's been really enriching for them," Markham explained.

Shelter leaders say reducing stress is key to helping animals transition successfully into adoptive homes.

"The more that we can teach them that people coming in and out is a good thing, and the more they can get used to new people coming in, new experiences, new sounds, the easier it is going to be for them to transition into a new home," Markham said.

Wild Tunes is now active in 11 states with hundreds of volunteers.

The idea started with founder Yuvi Agarwal, who noticed music calming his own pet when he was just nine years old.

"When I play piano at home, my own dog, Bozo, will always lie down and calm down," Agarwal said.

He later connected that observation to animal enrichment programs.

"When I was participating in the Read to the Animals program a few years ago, I realized that music would have a much stronger effect, and that's how the program was born," he explained.

Agarwal says the benefits extend beyond the animals. The program is also helping volunteers build confidence and relieve stress.

"It's a really good outlet for your talent and has helped a lot of people get over their stage fright," he said.

"And for the shelter, it just generally creates a very happy life. It just helps create a very happy environment, as a shelter environment can sometimes get a little bit stressful," he added.

What's next:

PAWS Atlanta says it is currently looking for more volunteers to join the Wild Tunes program. Participants must be 18 or older for now, but organizers hope to expand opportunities and eventually bring the music program to the shelter’s dogs as well.