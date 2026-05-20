Pedestrian killed on I-85 South in DeKalb Wednesday morning

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The Brief A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 South in DeKalb County. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Northcrest Road. Authorities have not released details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the crash.



Authorities are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 South in Atlanta’s DeKalb County area.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened around 3 a.m. near Northcrest Road along the southbound lanes of I-85.

Few details have been released, and investigators have not said what led up to the deadly collision or whether any charges are expected.

Traffic in the area was impacted as police conducted their investigation. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Officials are expected to release additional information as the investigation continues.