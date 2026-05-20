DeKalb woman killed by ex-boyfriend after repeat abuse, family says

The Brief A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while driving into her neighborhood. DeKalb County police tracked down and arrested a 46-year-old man who now faces murder charges for the attack. The victim's family states she repeatedly contacted law enforcement about stalking and severe vandalism prior to her death.



A family is speaking out about domestic violence after a woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Martins Crossing Road. DeKalb County police arrested her ex-boyfriend following a brief search that ended at a home on Summit Lake Drive.

What we know:

DeKalb County police say 44-year-old Merinda Henderson was pulling into her Stone Mountain neighborhood on Martins Crossing Road when 46-year-old Jaworski Rainey pulled up next to her. Rainey got out of his vehicle and shot Henderson, according to investigators.

Henderson tried to run away but crashed her car nearby and died from her injuries, police said. Law enforcement officers later tracked Rainey to a home on Summit Lake Drive, took him into custody, and charged him with murder.

RELATED: Man charged after woman fatally shot Saturday in DeKalb

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific timeline of the prior harassment reports or which police precincts handled Henderson's calls.

The backstory:

Henderson’s family told FOX 5 she feared Rainey following their breakup and documented a pattern of continuous harassment. Her sister,

Neisha Rougely-Render, stated that Rainey made unwanted visits, stalked Henderson, and busted every window out of her home.

Henderson filed multiple reports with law enforcement but could not obtain a protective order, according to her family.

Rougely-Render stated that officials told Henderson she lacked evidence because the pair did not live together, marry, or share children.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, nothing was done in time for her to still be here," Neisha Rougely-Render said. She explained that she immediately suspected Rainey when she learned about the shooting because of his history of harassment.

"I immediately knew who likely was responsible, and it was tragic," Rougely-Render said.

Henderson’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign titled "In Memory of Merinda: End Violence Against Women" to cover funeral costs. To see the GoFundMe, click here.

What you can do:

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can access immediate, confidential support through national networks. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides resources to individuals seeking safety planning and assistance by calling 800-799-SAFE.