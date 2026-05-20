Police track wanted child molestation suspect to Norcross area

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for Bernardo Antonio Romero-Linarte, who faces multiple outstanding felony warrants including kidnapping and aggravated child molestation. Authorities last tracked the wanted suspect to the Norcross area and warn the public not to approach him if spotted. Tipsters can submit anonymous details through Crime Stoppers to become eligible for a cash reward following an arrest and indictment.



Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping and aggravated child molestation.

What we know:

Bernardo Antonio Romero-Linarte has outstanding warrants for kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery and child molestation.

He was last known to be in the Norcross area.

What we don't know:

The specific timeline of when the alleged crimes occurred remains unknown. Authorities have not released information regarding the identity or age of the victim involved in the case. It also remains unclear how long Bernardo Antonio Romero-Linarte has had outstanding warrants or what specific vehicle he may be driving.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Romero-Linarte should not approach him and should call 911.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.