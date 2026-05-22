Atlanta Memorial Day weekend forecast: Stalled front threatens to dampen holiday plans

The Brief A stalled front will keep conditions warm, humid, and unsettled across North Georgia through Memorial Day, forcing residents to dodge off-and-on showers. Recent storms have created a dramatic rainfall split, leaving areas southeast of I-85 dry while pockets to the northwest have recorded more than two inches of rain. While a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected, isolated afternoon and evening storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, lightning, wind, or hail.



The highly anticipated Memorial Day holiday weekend is arriving with a side of unsettled weather, as a stalled front brings off-and-on storms to Metro Atlanta and North Georgia over the next several days.

Rainfall disparities across Metro Atlanta

What we know:

A sharp contrast has developed across the region based on Doppler radar estimates over the last 24 hours. Areas to the northwest of Interstate 85 have experienced heavy downpours yielding pockets of over two inches of rain. Conversely, areas to the southeast of I-85 received next to nothing or nothing at all.

Because these scattered downpours missed the official rain gauge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Atlanta's official rainfall total over the last two days technically still stands at zero, despite nearby areas getting quite a bit of rain.

Timing your outdoor holiday plans

Timeline:

If you are trying to squeeze in outdoor activities, pool time, or travel this holiday weekend, timing will be everything as storm activity shifts over the next few days.

Friday and Saturday: Rain started the morning primarily over North Georgia and the mountains. Scattered storms will increase in coverage during the late afternoon and evening, creating a messy setup tonight. The safest time to head outdoors on Friday and Saturday will be during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Sunday and Memorial Day Monday: A slight weather shift is expected. Holiday mornings should stay largely dry, but the afternoons and evenings will quickly turn stormy. Rain remains highly likely through at least Monday.

Severe weather threat

Dig deeper:

As storm chances increase late Friday afternoon and evening, the risk for severe weather cannot be entirely ruled out. Forecasters note this is not a major severe weather threat—meaning tornadoes are not a concern. However, individual storms could "pulse" up to severe levels, capable of producing localized damaging winds or hail. Even non-severe thunderstorms will still threaten holiday plans with frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

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