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MARTA police investigate deadly shooting at Oakland City station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 27, 2026 8:16pm EDT
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • MARTA police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed Monday evening at the Oakland City bus loop. 
    • Officers have set up a large perimeter around Oakland Lane and Oakland Terrace while the investigation continues. 

ATLANTA - MARTA police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening at the Oakland City bus loop in southwest Atlanta. 

What we know:

MARTA police responded to the Oakland City bus loop just after 6 p.m. Monday following reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. 

Emergency responders said the man died at the scene. 

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter or a possible motive for the violence. 

While investigators are on the scene, it is unclear if bus or rail service will be impacted by the ongoing search. 

What's next:

The suspect remains at large, and police say the investigation is active. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from MARTA Police Department spokesperson.

MARTAOakland CityNewsCrime and Public Safety