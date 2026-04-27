MARTA police investigate deadly shooting at Oakland City station

The Brief MARTA police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed Monday evening at the Oakland City bus loop. Officers have set up a large perimeter around Oakland Lane and Oakland Terrace while the investigation continues.



MARTA police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening at the Oakland City bus loop in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

MARTA police responded to the Oakland City bus loop just after 6 p.m. Monday following reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Emergency responders said the man died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter or a possible motive for the violence.

While investigators are on the scene, it is unclear if bus or rail service will be impacted by the ongoing search.

What's next:

The suspect remains at large, and police say the investigation is active.