MARTA police investigate deadly shooting at Oakland City station
ATLANTA - MARTA police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening at the Oakland City bus loop in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
MARTA police responded to the Oakland City bus loop just after 6 p.m. Monday following reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Emergency responders said the man died at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released a description of the shooter or a possible motive for the violence.
While investigators are on the scene, it is unclear if bus or rail service will be impacted by the ongoing search.
What's next:
The suspect remains at large, and police say the investigation is active.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from MARTA Police Department spokesperson.