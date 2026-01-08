MARTA CEO says Atlanta transit ready for FIFA World Cup: ‘Safe, clean, reliable service’

The Brief MARTA will increase train frequency and deploy national security reinforcements to manage heavy World Cup transit demand. New train cars, an upgraded payment system, and a bus rapid transit line will debut before the tournament. Violent crime on MARTA has decreased 50% over six years, a trend officials aim to maintain during matches.



With just under 160 days until the first FIFA World Cup match kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta is gearing up to host eight matches from mid-June through mid-July, drawing fans from around the globe.

FIFA World Cup preps in Atlanta

What we know:

As Atlanta prepares for the global spotlight, MARTA says the pressure is on to deliver.

With the full World Cup schedule released, MARTA has started to gauge the demand for transit this summer.

Some matchups are expected to drive heavy transit use, prompting the agency to provide more trains and more frequent service on game days.

Jonathan Hunt, MARTA interim general manager and CEO, says ensuring fans have a positive experience is a top priority.

"Will MARTA be World Cup ready? And our resounding answer to that is ‘yes,’" Hunt said.

He said operational reliability and security will be critical during the event.

MARTA CEO on World Cup: 'Safe, clean, reliable service'

What they're saying:

"We are focused on cleanliness. We're focused on delivering a safe, clean, reliable service to the region for World Cup. We've deployed a lot of resources, and we have a very large World Cup planning initiative," Hunt said.

On the safety front, Hunt noted that violent crime in the system has dropped 50% over the past six years, and overall crime fell 28% just last year.

To maintain that trend, MARTA has hired additional police officers and says several national transit agencies will send officers to help during the World Cup.

"We have had incidents in the past, but we are a reflection of the communities that we serve. What I'm most proud about is the fact that our MPD, our MARTA HOPE, all of our staff have brought all of those numbers down," Hunt said.

MARTA also has plans to debut new train cars, launch an upgraded payment system, and open a new bus rapid transit line. The agency says these improvements will be completed before the World Cup.

Hunt emphasized that while these upgrades will enhance the experience for soccer fans, they will also benefit the region long-term.

"We're not satisfied with a good transit system here in the state. So, we're going to go from good to great. And doing that, it's going to require a little short-term discomfort for some extremely long-term gain," Hunt said.

What's next:

MARTA hopes all of these efforts will also help increase ridership beyond the tournament.