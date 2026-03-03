Shooting at MARTA Arts Center station disrupts train service

article

The Brief MARTA police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at the Arts Center station. One person was detained in connection with the shooting. MARTA is providing Lyft credits to impacted riders traveling between the Midtown and Lindbergh stations.



MARTA rail service was disrupted at the Arts Center station Tuesday morning following a shooting.

What we know:

The agency said officers with the MARTA Police Department responded around 7:15 a.m. to the station, located on Peachtree Street between 15th and 16th streets. Upon arrival, officers found a person who had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, though their current condition has not been released.

MARTA said that one person was detained in connection with the shooting.

The station was closed for a couple of hours. However, normal operations resumed around 9 a.m., according to MARTA.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released information regarding what led up to the shooting.

It's also unclear if the person who was detained will face charges.

What you can do:

To assist riders whose commutes were disrupted by the police activity, MARTA is offering Lyft credits through its MARTAConnect program for travel between the Midtown, Arts Center, and Lindbergh Center stations. For more information on how to claim the credit, riders can visit the MARTA website.