New railcars and contactless payments headline MARTA’s 2026 modernization

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is kicking off 2026 with a massive overhaul of its system, ranging from high-tech railcars to a completely redesigned bus network.

What we know:

The transit agency is preparing for a transformational year as it works to modernize the rider experience before the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives this summer.

MARTA is currently testing its new CQ400 railcars, which are described as the most technologically advanced trains in the country. The new cars feature open gangways, charging stations and real-time service info. Multiple train sets will be in service by the time the World Cup begins.

Alongside the new trains, the agency is installing a contactless fare system called Better Breeze. This allows riders to tap bank cards or mobile wallets at faregates.

The customer transition period for the new payment system runs from March 28 to May 2. During this time, both the old and new systems will be active so riders can spend down existing balances.

Significant changes are coming to how residents navigate the region by bus. MARTA plans to launch its NextGen Bus Network on April 18.

The new network will triple the number of residents who have access to a 15-minute service frequency. Additionally, the MARTA Reach on-demand transit service will launch March 7, covering 12 specific zones.

The region will also see its first Bus Rapid Transit line, the MARTA Rapid A-Line. It will connect downtown Atlanta to Summerhill and the Atlanta Beltline using dedicated lanes and off-board payment.

What they're saying:

Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said this year is one of the most consequential in the agency's history.

"Whether you are a daily commuter, special events' rider, or a visitor arriving for the World Cup, you will experience a safer, cleaner, and more reliable MARTA beginning in 2026," Hunt said.

What's next:

As part of a $1 billion rehabilitation program, Five Points Station will have new lighting, flooring and ceilings by the spring. While a larger project to replace the station canopy is ongoing, Hunt said the station will remain open and welcoming during the tournament.

The agency is also consolidating its digital presence. A new mobile app will combine the current MARTA On the Go and See and Say apps into one platform for trip tracking and safety reporting.

To handle the influx of international soccer fans, MARTA developed a plan that includes multilingual messaging and an increased presence of police officers and transit ambassadors.

Riders are encouraged to monitor signs, announcements and social media for updates as these projects go live throughout the spring.