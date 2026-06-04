MARTA reassures riders after deadly stabbing

The Brief MARTA leaders say additional security measures are in place following a deadly stabbing last weekend. The transit system will use 12,000 security cameras, more officers and a real-time crime center during the World Cup. Officials are also expanding outreach efforts for riders experiencing mental health, substance abuse and homelessness issues.



MARTA leaders are reassuring riders that safety remains a top priority as Atlanta prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches later this month.

What we know:

The update comes days after a deadly stabbing on the transit system and less than two weeks before the start of World Cup activities expected to bring thousands of visitors to the region.

MARTA Interim General Manager Jonathan Hunt and MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said the agency has significantly increased security resources and staffing to prevent violence and respond quickly to incidents.

What they're saying:

Officials said MARTA's safety plan includes approximately 12,000 security cameras, additional uniformed and undercover police officers, and monitoring through the agency's Real Time Crime Center.

MARTA also plans to increase staffing at stations, on trains and on platforms to help manage larger crowds expected during the tournament.

In addition to law enforcement efforts, officials said MARTA is continuing to expand its MARTA HOPE program, which works with riders experiencing mental health crises, substance abuse challenges and homelessness.

MARTA leaders said they are coordinating with law enforcement agencies from across the region and beyond to help ensure the transit system remains safe throughout the World Cup.

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