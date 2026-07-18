Why a planned Trump school visit is sparking furious pushback in Cobb County

The Brief Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Wheeler High School in Cobb County has triggered intense pushback from local progressive groups. The Cobb County Democratic Committee is organizing a peaceful protest against what they describe as a partisan exploitation of public school resources. School board leadership faces criticism over the event, while supporters emphasize the visit honors the district's academic achievements.



President Donald Trump’s planned trip to Cobb County this coming week to pitch a student investment initiative at Wheeler High School is drawing fierce community pushback and organized protests.

Wheeler High School protest

What we know:

The Cobb County Democratic Committee announced it is partnering with local organizations to mobilize a peaceful demonstration against Donald Trump's upcoming school visit. Committee leaders are calling on members to contact the district's main office to demand that school officials turn away the event.

Opponents argue that local tax dollars are being misused to host a political spectacle rather than preparing classrooms for incoming students. Group organizers are preparing a widespread mobilization effort to ensure community voices are heard outside the venue.

Cobb County school board dispute

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet disclosed how local security forces plan to manage traffic or protect the campus during the dual events.

Student investment program initiative

The backstory:

Trump announced his plan this past week to visit the campus to promote his "Trump Accounts" initiative. The program is designed to set up investment accounts that track the stock market on behalf of children.

White House and school officials confirmed the district was selected to highlight academic excellence and student success. The gathering is scheduled to feature exceptional educators and students who helped establish the school system as a national leader in public education.

RELATED: Trump Accounts for kids launch July 4: How to get $1,000

School district leadership backlash

What they're saying:

"I don’t know why school leadership thought they could sneak this visit through and not expect community pushback, but believe me there is going to be pushback," said CCDC Chair Essence Johnson. She leveled heavy criticism against Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and board Republicans, calling the event a partisan farce.

Other local activist groups are also preparing to express their dissatisfaction with the school board's decision. Indivisible Cobb announced plans to host a No kings rally "as close to the school as possible" during the presentation.

What's next:

The president's event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday and those interested in attending can register here.