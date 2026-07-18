Georgia Senate race: Ossoff launches aggressive anti-Trump campaign blitz

The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff launches an aggressive campaign blitz in Georgia, shifting from a once-moderate platform to direct, regular takedowns of Donald Trump. Ossoff releases a multimillion-dollar statewide television attack advertisement blasting Rep. Mike Collins for defending powerful elites over children. As the sole Democratic senator facing reelection in a state Trump carried, Ossoff sits on a $42 million cash pile.



Sen. Jon Ossoff is reshaping his political identity for a fierce reelection battle, leveraging a viral, high-stakes offensive against Donald Trump and a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz to secure Georgia for Democrats.

Ossoff Georgia Campaign

What we know:

Sen. Jon Ossoff is pivoting from his historical, wonkish campaign style to launch direct, blistering broadsides against Donald Trump, calling the president a "national disgrace" who runs a "Mar-a-Lago mafia." The aggressive approach comes as Ossoff aims to defend the critical Senate seat he narrowly captured during a 2021 runoff, a position that represents a vital battleground for national Democrats looking to reclaim a majority.

Ossoff brings a colossal financial advantage to his race against Republican primary winner Rep. Mike Collins, revealing that his campaign raised $20 million during the second quarter and maintains $42 million in reserve. By comparison, Collins raised about $2.1 million, leaving the campaigns with a staggering 20-to-1 funding disparity as the election cycle intensifies.

Ossoff attack ad buy

What they're saying:

The tension spilled onto the airwaves this week with the launch of a seven-figure statewide television, streaming, and digital advertisement buy from Ossoff titled "The Vote."

The commercial features a police sergeant condemning Collins for voting against the release of Jeffrey Epstein's investigative files on July 15, 2025, even after disclosures that the operation exploited girls as young as 14.

Ossoff's campaign argues that Collins only reversed his stance later once Trump granted his congressional allies permission.

Collins fires back

The other side:

Meanwhile, Collins has fired back at the incumbent, characterizing the senator as an "out-of-touch, far-left liberal" who is both "weak" and "woke". Collins remains a staunch Trump loyalist, running on a platform of voting with the president 100% of the time while Ossoff highlights that his opponent faces an active federal investigation into the illegal misuse of tax dollars.

Unresolved election questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how Ossoff's aggressive anti-Trump rhetoric will resonate long-term with moderate suburban voters who originally backed his neutral 2017 platform.

Political strategists question whether a single viral speech or a single exchange on social media can successfully sustain a statewide campaign over the coming months.

It remains unclear if federal investigators will announce findings regarding the active tax-dollar probe into Collins' office before voters head to the polls.

Additionally, observers are waiting to see if national Republican groups will step in with massive financial infusions to close the extreme $40 million spending gap currently favoring the Democratic incumbent.

Georgia voter trends

The backstory:

Nearly a decade ago, Ossoff entered the political arena as an unknown 30-year-old congressional candidate promising to cut wasteful spending and hold both parties accountable. He lost that initial 2017 special election to Republican Karen Handel, but his massive grassroots fundraising network transformed him into a national Democratic symbol.

When he ran for the Senate against Republican David Perdue, he maintained a highly disciplined, policy-focused strategy that avoided naming Trump directly.

The political environment shifted dramatically when Joe Biden won Georgia, forcing twin runoff elections that handed control of the Senate to Democrats and sparked years of unproven election fraud claims from Trump. Federal agents recently seized hundreds of boxes of ballots from Fulton County as part of an administration-ordered investigation into those past tallies, ensuring election denial remains a heavy backdrop for this race.