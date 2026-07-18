3 pulled from burning Atlanta apartment building during 2-alarm fire

The Brief A massive Atlanta apartment fire destroyed a complex building on Landrum Drive SW on Saturday. Firefighters rescued three people from second-floor balconies as flames tore through the hallways. Up to 16 units were ruined, leaving multiple families displaced, but officials reported no injuries.



Atlanta fire crews rescued three people from a burning two-story building Saturday evening after a fast-moving fire destroyed up to 16 units at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

What we know:

Atlanta emergency crews rushed just after 6:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW near Childress Drive SW on Saturday after a fast-moving fire trapped residents on their balconies.

According to Atlanta Fire and Rescue Capt. Andrew Anderson, the flames broke out in the first-floor hallways of building 25 and quickly extended to the second floor.

The emergency quickly escalated to a second alarm as firefighters worked to protect adjacent apartment buildings.

Crews rescued three people from the second floor as thick smoke filled the sky for miles.

One firefighter was evaluated for heat-related symptoms on the scene, according to fire officials.

Between eight and 16 units were completely destroyed, leaving several families without homes.

Arson investigators are currently on the scene conducting their preliminary investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the destruction.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Firefighters battle a two-alarm apartment fire at the Woodlands at Cascade Apartments off of Landrum Drive SW in Atlanta on July 18, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What they're saying:

Resident Junior Miles looked out his window and saw a smoke cloud coming from the building. He quickly ran to the burning structure to see if his friend was safe.

"I got a friend that lives there. I knocked on the door and he got out. I helped a lady out. I helped a lady get out, she had a bunch of dogs. The next thing I know, I looked back and saw a big smoke cloud," Miles said. He noted that everyone made it out fine, adding, "Two ladies had to be recused, other than everybody made it out."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the heavy flames at the complex.

It is also unclear how much total damage the apartment buildings sustained during the two-alarm fire.

Arson investigators are currently on the scene conducting their preliminary investigation.