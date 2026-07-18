Special Kneads and Treats bakery fights to stay open

The Brief A local bakery employing individuals with disabilities is launching a fundraiser to maintain stable hours and payroll during a summer foot-traffic slowdown. Special Kneads and Treats in Lawrenceville provides free birthday cakes for families in need while maintaining a staff of 43 employees. The establishment faces rising ingredient costs and a waiting list of 157 people with diagnosed disabilities who are seeking employment opportunities.



A Georgia bakery dedicated to employing individuals with disabilities is launching a fundraiser to stay afloat during a summer slowdown.

Special Kneads and Treats in Lawrenceville provides free birthday cakes for families who cannot afford them, while hiring staff members with physical or mental disabilities. Bakery manager Austin Kulp noted that out of the establishment's 43 employees, 34 are diagnosed with a physical or mental disability.

What they're saying:

The bakery serves as a vital resource for the local community, but Kulp noted that demand for employment far exceeds their current capacity.

"We have a waiting list of 157 people with some sort of diagnosed disability waiting for an opportunity to work here," Kulp said.

While the business thrives during the holiday and graduation seasons, the summer months bring a significant drop in foot traffic. The seasonal slump has been compounded by broader economic pressures.

"Even in times when ingredient costs are up, the economy isn’t in the best place. People aren’t buying luxury goods," Kulp said.

To counter the slow season, the bakery is raising money to ensure none of its staff members face reduced hours or temporary layoffs.

"We are here to provide stable payroll for individuals and so, our goal is not to tell people, 'Hey, you know what we need you in winter but don’t come into work for a couple of months,'" Kulp said.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Special Kneads and Treats, a Lawrenceville bakery that employs individuals with disabilities and provides free birthday cakes to families in need, are launching a summer fundraiser to combat a foot-traffic slowdown and secure stable payroll. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Maintaining regular employment is crucial for the staff, as the workplace provides both financial security and vital structure to their daily lives.

"Routines are a big deal for individuals with a disability, having that routine, having that safety, knowing I'm going to get that paycheck regardless," Kulp said.

By keeping the doors open and the staff busy, the bakery hopes to maintain its dual purpose of community service and inclusive employment.

"We are providing for people who don’t have, and by doing so, giving an opportunity to people who aren’t given a chance," Kulp said.

What you can do:

You can support the business at specialkneadsandtreats.org