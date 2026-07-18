Data center protest held at Georgia Capitol as part of nationwide demonstration

The Brief Protesters gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday to demand community consent and an end to tax breaks for data center development. The Data Center Coalition stated the industry supported more than 187,000 jobs and generated $2.1 billion in state and local taxes in 2024. New Georgia Tech research shows data centers boost local wages but trigger a 5% hike in electricity prices for residents.



A group of protesters gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, joining a national day of protest against rapid data center development. Demonstrators are demanding an equal say in whether these massive digital infrastructure hubs expand into their neighborhoods.

Nationwide data center protests

What we know:

A total of 11 protests rolled out across Georgia that were organized by the national grassroots group Humans First.

The rallies joined more than 100 other demonstrations across the country targeting the data center industry. Activists claim technology firms secure special treatment through backroom deals without community consent.

Coweta County resident Debra Davis drove to Atlanta to stand against a potential development slated directly behind her home.

Davis warned that neighbors will be forced to move if the facility ruins the wetlands and old forest behind her property.

The backstory:

New research from Georgia Tech reveals a complicated economic reality for host communities.

While counties opening data centers see clear gains in employment, household income and wages, the benefits tilt toward metro areas rather than rural towns.



About a dozen protesters took to the Georgia State Capitol steps to protest data centers as part of a nationwide demonstration in Atlanta on July 18, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Furthermore, researchers discovered that local electricity prices jump by about 5% after a facility begins operations.

Digital infrastructure demands

The other side:

The Data Center Coalition defends the industry as a massive economic engine for the state.

According to the association, the data center industry supported more than 187,000 jobs, contributed $29 billion to the gross domestic product of Georgia and generated $2.1 billion in state and local taxes in 2024.

Coalition President Josh Levi said in a statement:

"Data centers are committed to being responsible and responsive partners in localities where they operate. That's why the data center industry is investing in new power generation and transmission upgrades that benefit all users, practicing responsible water usage, and generating significant tax revenue that enables important local priorities and helps make life more affordable for Americans across the country. In Georgia, the data center industry supported over 187,000 jobs, contributed $29 billion to Georgia's GDP, and generated $2.1 billion in state and local taxes in 2024.

"The data center industry is continuing to work with policymakers, stakeholders, and residents to ensure data centers strengthen, not strain, the areas where they operate — while mitigating any negative impacts to households and businesses. We also recognize the importance of continued efforts to better explain the role of data centers to the public, including how they operate, why they are important to our daily lives and the 21st-century economy, and information about the industry’s responsible usage of water and its commitment to paying for the energy it uses.

"We remain committed to community engagement and constructive dialogue, because getting this right ultimately benefits everyone — including the localities that host data centers and the millions of individuals, businesses, and organizations that depend on this digital infrastructure every day."