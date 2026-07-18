Second Rome City Schools student dies during summer break
ROME, Ga. - A Rome High School student has died, marking the second student death the district has reported this summer break.
What we know:
Qor’Darius McClure, 16, died July 6, Rome City Schools announced this week. McClure was laid to rest Friday at Thankful Baptist Church in Rome and was interred at Eastview Cemetery.
What they're saying:
"Rome City Schools offers our condolences to the student’s family, friends and everyone who has been affected," a statement on the school’s Facebook page reads. "When staff and students return to school, we will have trained staff in place to assist all members of our school community in dealing with this sudden and tragic loss."
What we don't know:
The cause of death for Qor’Darius McClure has not been released.
Local perspective:
Earlier this month, Rome City Schools announced rising ninth-grade student Tyler Brown died. The 14-year-old boy was laid to rest July 10.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Rome City Schools, who explained how we got it through a statement on the school's Facebook page.