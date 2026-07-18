Second Rome City Schools student dies during summer break

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The Brief Rome City Schools announced the death of 16-year-old Rome High School student Qor’Darius McClure, who passed away July 6. McClure's passing marks the second student death reported by the school district during the current summer break. The cause of death for McClure has not been released by officials, following the earlier death of 14-year-old student Tyler Brown.



A Rome High School student has died, marking the second student death the district has reported this summer break.

What we know:

Qor’Darius McClure, 16, died July 6, Rome City Schools announced this week. McClure was laid to rest Friday at Thankful Baptist Church in Rome and was interred at Eastview Cemetery.

What they're saying:

"Rome City Schools offers our condolences to the student’s family, friends and everyone who has been affected," a statement on the school’s Facebook page reads. "When staff and students return to school, we will have trained staff in place to assist all members of our school community in dealing with this sudden and tragic loss."

What we don't know:

The cause of death for Qor’Darius McClure has not been released.

Local perspective:

Earlier this month, Rome City Schools announced rising ninth-grade student Tyler Brown died. The 14-year-old boy was laid to rest July 10.