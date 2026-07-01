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Rome City Schools mourning loss of rising ninth-grader

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Rome
Published July 1, 2026 8:50 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 8:50 PM EDT
article

Tyler V. Brown (Wright Memorial Mortuary)

The Brief

    • A 14-year-old Rome High School rising ninth-grade student, Tyler Brown, died on Monday, sparking mourning across the Rome community. 
    • School counselors are available via email to support students, and trained staff will assist the community when classes resume.
    • Memorial services are scheduled for July 10 at Life of Jesus In Action Holiness Church of the Apostolic Faith.

ROME, Ga. - The Rome community is mourning the tragic loss of 14-year-old Tyler Brown, a rising ninth-grade student at Rome High School who passed away on Monday. 

Rome schools mourn student

What we know:

Rome City Schools officials expressed deep sadness following the sudden loss of Tyler Brown. School district administrators confirmed that high school counselors are currently available via email to help grieving students.

When staff and students return to classes, trained personnel will be in place across the school community. Officials are encouraging anyone needing assistance during this difficult time to reach out to their designated counselor.

Memorial details unconfirmed

What we don't know:

School and city officials have not publicly disclosed the cause of the teenager's sudden passing. It remains unclear what specific circumstances led to the tragic event. 

Community funeral services scheduled

What's next:

A service celebrating the life of the teenager will be held on Friday, July 10. The ceremony will take place at Life of Jesus In Action Holiness Church of the Apostolic Faith, located at 218 Old Airport Road NW in Rome. 

Following the church service, interment will take place at Floyd Memory Gardens at 895 Cartersville Highway SE. Professional services have been entrusted to Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Rome City Schools, who explained how the district is providing counseling support, as well as an obituary from Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. outlining the upcoming funeral arrangements. 

RomeNews