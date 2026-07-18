Vintage WWII aircraft makes emergency landing on Georgia highway

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A historic World War II-era Vultee BT-13A Valiant aircraft sits on the shoulder of Highway 19 South near Thomaston after experiencing mechanical failure and making a successful emergency landing during a cross-country flight on July 17, 2026. (Upson County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief A historic Vultee BT-13A emergency landing disrupted traffic in North Georgia after the World War II-era plane suffered mechanical issues. Deputies safely pushed the vintage trainer aircraft off Highway 19, preventing injuries and allowing traffic to resume. A specialized recovery crew later used a crane to lift the plane onto a trailer for off-site repairs.



A historic World War II-era aircraft made an emergency landing on a Georgia highway south of Thomaston on Friday after experiencing mechanical problems during a cross-country flight.

Upson County emergency landing

What we know:

A vintage Vultee BT-13A Valiant aircraft landed on Highway 19 south near John B. Gordon Road just after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Upson County Sheriff's Office. The plane was traveling from Punta Gorda, Florida to a vintage airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin when mechanical problems forced it down approximately 5 1/2 miles south of Thomaston.

There were no injuries reported on the scene. Deputies quickly pushed the aircraft out of the roadway, and an Atlanta air recovery crew later used a crane to load it onto a trailer for transport to a Taylor County airport for repairs.

Vintage aircraft investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the mechanical failure that forced the pilot to land on the busy highway. The sheriff's office has also not released the identities or total number of occupants who were inside the plane during the emergency landing.

Historic wartime trainer

The backstory:

The Vultee BT-13A Valiant served as a vital bridge to the skies for thousands of American military pilots during World War II. Wartime flight schools relied heavily on the all-metal monoplane to teach cadets complex maneuvers, navigation and instrument flying.

Cadets transitioned to this heavier, more powerful plane after completing simple primary training in fabric-and-wood biplanes. Powered by a 450-horsepower Pratt & Whitney radial engine, its intense cockpit vibrations earned it the famous nickname, the "Vultee Vibrator."

Valiant aviation data

By the numbers:

11,538: The total number of Valiant aircraft produced across all variants during World War II.

7,397: The exact number of specific BT-13A models built before production ended in 1944.

40: The estimated number of airworthy BT-13A trainers that still remain in flying condition.