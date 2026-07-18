Vintage WWII aircraft makes emergency landing on Georgia highway
A historic World War II-era Vultee BT-13A Valiant aircraft sits on the shoulder of Highway 19 South near Thomaston after experiencing mechanical failure and making a successful emergency landing during a cross-country flight on July 17, 2026. (Upson County Sheriff's Office)
THOMASTON, Ga. - A historic World War II-era aircraft made an emergency landing on a Georgia highway south of Thomaston on Friday after experiencing mechanical problems during a cross-country flight.
Upson County emergency landing
What we know:
A vintage Vultee BT-13A Valiant aircraft landed on Highway 19 south near John B. Gordon Road just after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Upson County Sheriff's Office. The plane was traveling from Punta Gorda, Florida to a vintage airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin when mechanical problems forced it down approximately 5 1/2 miles south of Thomaston.
There were no injuries reported on the scene. Deputies quickly pushed the aircraft out of the roadway, and an Atlanta air recovery crew later used a crane to load it onto a trailer for transport to a Taylor County airport for repairs.
Vintage aircraft investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the mechanical failure that forced the pilot to land on the busy highway. The sheriff's office has also not released the identities or total number of occupants who were inside the plane during the emergency landing.
Historic wartime trainer
The backstory:
The Vultee BT-13A Valiant served as a vital bridge to the skies for thousands of American military pilots during World War II. Wartime flight schools relied heavily on the all-metal monoplane to teach cadets complex maneuvers, navigation and instrument flying.
Cadets transitioned to this heavier, more powerful plane after completing simple primary training in fabric-and-wood biplanes. Powered by a 450-horsepower Pratt & Whitney radial engine, its intense cockpit vibrations earned it the famous nickname, the "Vultee Vibrator."
Valiant aviation data
By the numbers:
- 11,538: The total number of Valiant aircraft produced across all variants during World War II.
- 7,397: The exact number of specific BT-13A models built before production ended in 1944.
- 40: The estimated number of airworthy BT-13A trainers that still remain in flying condition.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore, who explained the details of the highway landing and recovery operation through official news releases, as well as historical aviation data regarding the Vultee BT-13A aircraft.