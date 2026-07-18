Marshals close in on Lithonia murder suspect hiding out in Middle Georgia

The Brief A manhunt ended Friday morning when federal marshals and local deputies captured a Lithonia murder suspect in Warner Robins. Isaiah Turner, 20, faces malice murder charges for a fatal March shooting on Cove Road and allegedly firing at the victim's girlfriend. The fugitive remains jailed in Houston County while authorities prepare to extradite him back to DeKalb County to face trial.



A Lithonia man wanted for a deadly March shooting is behind bars after federal marshals and sheriff's deputies tracked him down Friday morning in Warner Robbins, authorities said.

Lithonia murder suspect caught

What we know:

A fugitive unit caught up with 20-year-old Isaiah Turner on Friday morning at a home on Red Fox Run in Warner Robins, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Turner surrendered without incident during the joint raid by the sheriff's fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities had been searching for Turner since March 6, when a gunfire eruption left Jamar Schaffers dead in the 2300 block of Cove Road in Lithonia. Arrest warrants reveal that Turner faces a felony malice murder charge for the death of Schaffers. Investigators also leveled a felony aggravated assault charge against Turner, accusing him of shooting at the victim's girlfriend as she sped away from the bloody scene.

A DeKalb County grand jury officially indicted Turner on June 29, charging him with malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Fugitive arrest details missing

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the initial confrontation that led to the fatal shooting on Cove Road.

It remains unclear how long Turner had been hiding out at the Warner Robins home before law enforcement closed on Friday morning.

A specific date for Turner's extradition transfer and his initial DeKalb County court appearance has not been set.

What's next:

Turner is currently booked into the Houston County Jail, where he is held waiting for extradition back to DeKalb County.