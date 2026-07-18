Fulton County blocks Atlanta tax allocation district funding

The Brief The Fulton County Commission voted 4-1 to reject a proposed 30-year extension of Atlanta's Tax Allocation Districts, citing major legal and financial concerns. Taxpayer-protection frameworks will now govern any future Fulton County tax commitments, requiring updated property valuations and enforceable spending caps. Officials say property values in the current districts make up 17% of Atlanta's taxable base, blowing past the state's 10% legal ceiling.



The Fulton County Board of Commissioners rejected a 30-year extension of Atlanta tax allocation districts last Wednesday, adopting a strict new framework to protect taxpayers from long-term financial strain.

Atlanta tax fight

What we know:

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 last Wednesday to decline participation in the City of Atlanta's proposed 30-year extension of its Tax Allocation Districts, known as TADs. Commissioners Bob Ellis and Khadijah Abdur-Rahman co-sponsored the resolution, which blocks funding that diverts property tax revenue away from countywide services and into specific city redevelopment zones.

Fulton County already contributes heavily to city projects, investing more than $413 million in Atlanta redevelopment since 2013. In 2025 alone, county taxpayers gave up approximately $53 million in property tax revenue to support Atlanta's existing districts.

Statutory financing limits

What we don't know:

While the county report notes that property values within Atlanta's districts total roughly 17% of the city's taxable base, officials are still working to confirm the final figure. Georgia law explicitly prohibits the creation or extension of these districts if the total assessed property value exceeds a 10% statutory ceiling.

The Georgia Office of Legislative Counsel issued a legal opinion in April confirming that extensions must follow the same rules as new districts, meaning the proposed extension is not a legal financing mechanism.

Funding county priorities

The backstory:

Signing onto a 30-year extension would force county taxpayers to forgo more than $1 billion over the next three decades. Fulton County is currently balancing massive infrastructure demands, including more than $1.1 billion in capital improvements for the county jail.

The county must also fund a $300 million investment to open a new hospital and address a healthcare desert in south Fulton, alongside expanding mental health access and building new senior centers.

New fiscal safeguards

What's next:

Any future county participation in a tax allocation district will require a supermajority vote of five out of seven commissioners. New districts must comply with state law, identify specific projects, bring base valuations up to date, and give the county auditing rights alongside an enforceable contribution cap.

County staff will run an annual review on all active districts, and the county will actively seek the return of tax increments from any closing or ending districts.