'Was that an accurate statement?': Ossoff presses Hegseth in hearing

The Brief Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a tense Senate hearing Tuesday over military spending and conflicting Iran war claims. Hegseth defended a proposed $95 billion national security package, estimating the U.S. conflict with Iran has cost $37.5 billion so far. Defense officials faced heavy scrutiny in Washington as recent American casualties in the region climbed to 17 killed and over 100 injured.



Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday during a Senate hearing over claims regarding U.S. military success and the rising costs of the war with Iran.

Ossoff confronts Hegseth in Washington

What we know:

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff questioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about previous statements declaring Iran's military destroyed. Ossoff pointed out that despite past declarations of victory, the Pentagon is now requesting tens of billions in additional war funding.

"On day 14 of this conflict, Mr. Secretary, day 14 nearly five months ago, you stated that Iran's military had been, ‘destroyed’ and, ‘made combat ineffective,’" Ossoff said. "Was that an accurate statement?"

Hegseth responded that the U.S. carried out a historic military campaign, arguing Iran's navy was sunk and its air force was rendered combat ineffective. "They don't have a defense industrial base," Hegseth said. "So describe to me a country that doesn't have an air force, a navy, or a defense industrial base and I will describe to you a country that does not have an effective military."

Pentagon budget request sparks debate

By the numbers:

Hegseth estimated the total cost of the U.S. conflict with Iran has reached $37.5 billion so far. Republicans are preparing a $95 billion budget package that includes $68 billion for the war alongside other funding for farm aid and voting law changes.

The hearing came shortly after the Pentagon announced three more U.S. service members died in the conflict. That brings the total death toll to 17 service members, with nearly 100 wounded since early July.

War strategy faces intense scrutiny

What they're saying:

Ossoff expressed gratitude to service members and condolences to grieving families before challenging Hegseth's previous assurances of an Iranian surrender made on March 8. Ossoff noted that four months ago, Hegseth declared all core military objectives had been achieved.

"You will not answer whether your statement made on the 14th day of the war that Iran's military had been, quote, destroyed and made combat ineffective was a truthful statement to the American people as you sit here and ask for tens of billions more for the conflict," Ossoff told Hegseth.

Other lawmakers also challenged the administration's war strategy during the hearing. Sen. Patty Murray warned of "another forever war," while Sen. Gary Peters called the current strategy a failure.

Future military operations remain uncertain

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified how long current military operations against Iranian missile and drone launch sites will continue. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified that he could not provide a final cost estimate because the enemy still retains capabilities.

It remains unclear whether Congress will approve the $95 billion budget resolution without modifications as requested by the White House.

What's next:

The Senate is scheduled to consider another war powers resolution later this week.